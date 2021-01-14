Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

