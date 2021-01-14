Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 3,382 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 3,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $101,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

