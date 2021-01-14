Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $551.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

