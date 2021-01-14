Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 55.8% in December

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTFT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 239,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,305,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

