FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $209.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.