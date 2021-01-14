FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Lowered by Analyst

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.63. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE AON opened at $206.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AON by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

