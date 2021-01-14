FY2020 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology company will earn $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

ANET stock opened at $309.63 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $316.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 696 shares in the company, valued at $190,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,865.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,111,065. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

