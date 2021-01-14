FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $78.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,112,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.