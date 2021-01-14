FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Increased by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.61. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock opened at C$142.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$157.74. The company has a market cap of C$20.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

