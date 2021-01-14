FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increased by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.