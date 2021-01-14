FY2020 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock opened at C$31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.34. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

