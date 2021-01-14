FY2020 EPS Estimates for Orient Overseas (International) Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.69. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

