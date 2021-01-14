FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.