FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Shares of FRT opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $131.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

