FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $920.59 million, a P/E ratio of 308.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

