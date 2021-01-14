FY2021 Earnings Forecast for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.01.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

