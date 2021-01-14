FY2021 EPS Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

YASKY opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.47.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

