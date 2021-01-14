FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $71.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $66.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,765.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,609.47. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.