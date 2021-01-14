FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Cut by Oppenheimer

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.