FYDcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $991.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000196 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 540,218,876 coins and its circulating supply is 515,625,359 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

