G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

GTHX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of GTHX opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141 over the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

