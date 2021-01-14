Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Shares Gap Up to $1,615.00

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,615.00, but opened at $1,695.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,620.00, with a volume of 54,256 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,590.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,591.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 17,751 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.09), for a total value of £286,501.14 ($374,315.57). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £16,070 ($20,995.56). Insiders sold a total of 66,601 shares of company stock valued at $105,787,114 over the last ninety days.

About Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

