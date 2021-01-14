Garmin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,821 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,374% compared to the typical volume of 110 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

