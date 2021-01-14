Gas Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and $3.91 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00105067 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00227262 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,123.76 or 0.83840516 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

