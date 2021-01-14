Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

