Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,651,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,483,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,914. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

