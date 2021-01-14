Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $23.22 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

MSCI stock traded down $28.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 801,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,716. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.00 and a 200 day moving average of $381.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

