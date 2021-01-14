Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $35.70 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

NYSE WM traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

