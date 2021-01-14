Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 312 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in The Allstate by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 135,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.06. 1,383,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

