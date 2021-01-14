Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 32,615 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,615 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 4,067,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

