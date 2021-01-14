Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 83 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $40,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.79.

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $514.34. 1,246,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.86 and its 200-day moving average is $484.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

