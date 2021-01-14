Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

GELYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. 51,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,874. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

