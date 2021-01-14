General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in General Mills by 63.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 168.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 914,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

