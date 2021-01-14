General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $59.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.