General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.