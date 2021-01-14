General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $56.00 price target on the stock. General Motors traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.53. 36,617,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 29,353,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

