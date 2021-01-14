Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 97.4% in December

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $429.37 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $159.45 and a one year high of $430.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.38.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.02% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.