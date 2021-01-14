Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.