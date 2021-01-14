GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.41 on Thursday, hitting $845.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,016,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.33 and a 200 day moving average of $454.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,200.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.