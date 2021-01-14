GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

