GeoDB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,442.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $137,442.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00382098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.76 or 0.04207453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,570,779 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

