George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Short Interest Update

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RSKIA remained flat at $$11.24 on Wednesday. George Risk Industries has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.69.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

