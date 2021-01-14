Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $502.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $23,423,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 190.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,006,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 905,690 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

