GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB) Shares Down 3.1%

GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). Approximately 6,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

The stock has a market cap of £38.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.52.

About GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

