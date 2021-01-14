Giant Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Giant has a total market cap of $146,193.70 and $12,932.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00271572 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 388.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,893,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

