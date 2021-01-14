Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.