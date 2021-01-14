Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.08-0.02 for the period. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.98-7.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

