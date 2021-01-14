Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $619.22 million, a PE ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

