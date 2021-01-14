Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.25 million, a PE ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

