GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

